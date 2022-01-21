Youth crime crackdown will see tougher rules on sale of knives to under-18s

Laws on sale of knives to under-18s are to be tightened from April. - Credit: PA

Measures making it harder for young people to buy knives online are set to come into force as part of efforts to tackle youth violence.

Under new guidance expected to be introduced in April, laws over the sale of knives to under-18s will be strengthened.

The sale and delivery of corrosive materials, such as high strength acid products like drain cleaners and paint strippers, to under-18s will be banned.

Age verification requirements for buyers will be tightened, packages will have to be clearly labelled and delivery rules will be tougher to prevent them being handed over to under-18s.

It will also become an offence to possess a corrosive substance in a public place.

Policing minister Kit Malthouse. - Credit: Archant

Policing minister Kit Malthouse said: "Too many lives have already been lost to youth violence and it horrifies me that young people carry or use such dangerous weapons like knives and acids.

"We all have a moral duty to do everything we can to stop the illegal possession of such weapons and these measures will be vital to stop them getting into the hands of the young people.”

The measures are contained in draft statutory guidance on the implementation of the final elements of the Offensive Weapons Act 2019.

Police shop warning poster over laws on under-age sale of knives. - Credit: Archant

Ministers said they are being published now to give retailers, delivery companies, the police and others time to prepare.

Kombat UK, a wholesaler and online retailer of military products, including knives, machetes and axes, based in Harleston said it already operated similar strict sales checks.

“Retail is only a small part of our business but as a wholesaler supplying retailers we have to be way ahead and careful how we market items.” the company said.

The new laws will also make it illegal to deliver parcels containing knives to self service lockers. - Credit: Getty Images

“With our knife selling we do it in a very strict manner where we get an ID before we send the item and then it has to be delivered directly to the person with that ID.”

Operation Sceptre, a week-long crackdown on knife crime in November, saw police work with Norfolk Trading Standards to carry out checks at retailers to ensure they are not selling knives to under-18s.

Sophie Leney, head of Norfolk County Council Trading Standards. - Credit: Archant

Sophie Leney, head of trading standards, said: “Retailers must have rigorous systems in place to ensure they do not supply knives to youngsters under the age of 18.

“If people have information about underage sales, you can report your concerns via the Citizens Advice consumer helpline on 0808 223 1133 or online.”