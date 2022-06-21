Norfolk motorists sign up for app targeting car wash exploitation

Motorists are helping tackle modern slavery and exploitation in the hand car wash - Credit: Getty Images

A publicity blitz highlighting illegal practices at some hand car washes across Norfolk has seen motorists download an app to help eradicate modern slavery and exploitation.

Run by unscrupulous people, some sites have staff who are under-age, live onsite in poor conditions, are paid very low wages, and face a variety of other unsafe, unfair, and controlling practices.

Billboards and posters at bus stops across Norwich, Great Yarmouth and King’s Lynn in March and April urged drivers to sign up for the Safe Car Wash App allowing them to automatically report concerns.

#ModernSlavery is happening at some hand car washes in towns and cities across the country. And it may be closer to you than you think.



Learn how to spot the signs with our Safe Car Wash App ➡https://t.co/7jBLQU4aAa#OpAidant @NCA_UK pic.twitter.com/bvOuIecdJx — Clewer Initiative (@theclewer) June 18, 2022

The Clewer Initiative, which highlights the issue, said the app had already been downloaded 31,000 times and there had been 7,500 reports nationally.

Director Caroline Virgo said: “The Safe Car Wash app is good news because it will help pinpoint and eliminate businesses that are exploiting workers.”

Norfolk police have also worked with the Responsible Car Wash Scheme (RCWS) to clamp down on car wash sites breaking rules in Norwich, Lynn and Yarmouth.

• To support this campaign, download the Safe Car Wash App