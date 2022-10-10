News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Farmer to stand trial for confrontation with vegan protestors

Peter Walsh

Published: 1:52 PM October 10, 2022
Animal rights activists stopping farmers' vehicles on their way into Norwich Livestock Market

File picture of a protest at Norwich Livestock Market - Credit: Archant

A farmer is to stand trial accused of dangerous driving during a flashpoint with protestors.

William Lewis, 60, appeared at Norwich Crown Court having been charged with two counts of dangerous driving on Hall Road, Norwich, on April 2 this year.

It follows confrontations between cattle farmers and vegan protesters at Norwich Livestock Market.

Lewis, of Church Lane, East Walton, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Monday (October 10) when he pleaded not guilty to both counts.

A trial date of September 18 next year was set by Judge Katharine Moore.

Lewis, who was represented by Lynne Shirley, was granted bail.

