A farmer is to stand trial accused of dangerous driving during a flashpoint with protestors.

William Lewis, 60, appeared at Norwich Crown Court having been charged with two counts of dangerous driving on Hall Road, Norwich, on April 2 this year.

It follows confrontations between cattle farmers and vegan protesters at Norwich Livestock Market.

Lewis, of Church Lane, East Walton, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Monday (October 10) when he pleaded not guilty to both counts.

A trial date of September 18 next year was set by Judge Katharine Moore.

Lewis, who was represented by Lynne Shirley, was granted bail.