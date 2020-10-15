Farm boss accused of destroying otter and water vole sites

Paul Rackham has appeared in court charged with a number of environmental offences Photo: Sonya Duncan Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2015

The director of a farming company is accused of destroying otter and water vole shelters and breeding sites.

Paul Rackham senior, 84, of Manor Farm, Bridgham, Norfolk is charged with two counts of damaging/destroying otter and water vole shelters at Diss between October 1 2018 and December 31 2018.

He also faces a charge of damaging/destroying a breeding site of a protected European species, a water vole and otter, between the same dates.

Paul Rackham Ltd is been charged with the same three offences, as well as acting in contravention of an environmental permit on or before February 13 2019 at Lodge Farm Estate, Gasthorpe, near Diss.

Rackham senior and the company also face an allegation of felling growing trees without a licence, prosecuted by the Environment Agency.

The case was mentioned at Norwich Magistrates Court on Thursday, October 15 when Rackham Senior and two other directors appeared in court.

No pleas were entered and the case was adjourned until February 15 2021 at the same court.