Drug dealers told 'there's always a choice' by city judge

Published: 10:27 AM April 17, 2021

Two young dealers have been told by a judge there’s “always a choice” when it comes to getting involved in Class A drugs.

Alexander Igwilo, 20, and Daniel Adetula, 19, had been out on the streets of Norfolk carrying knives and drugs on February 4 last year.

Norwich Crown Court heard Igwilo, and Adetula were stopped by police in King’s Lynn.

Lynne Shirley, prosecuting, said when police approached one of the defendants shouted “go” and they ran off but were caught.

The court heard the knives were discarded but later found by officers.

Igwilo was found to have wraps of drugs on him as well as a mobile phone with messages linked to drug dealing.

Further drugs, which had been secreted on him, were passed in his cell a couple of days after his arrest.

Igwilo, of no fixed abode, appeared at court for sentence on Monday, April 12 having previously admitted possession of an article with blade or point.

He also admitted possession of cannabis, being concerned in supply of cannabis on February last year as well as two counts of possession with intent to supply heroin and cocaine.

Adetula, from London, previously admitted possession of a bladed article as well as possession of heroin and cocaine with intent to supply on February 4 last year.

The court heard Igwilo was found to be a victim of modern slavery by the National Referral Mechanism (NRM).

But sentencing Igwilo to a total of 27 months in a young offenders institute (YOI) and Adetula to 24 months in a YOI, Judge Andrew Shaw said “there’s always a choice”.

He said every member of the public who has had their house burgled or held up with a knife for their phone or money was a victim due to drugs as "people need to raise money to buy the drugs”.

Shelley Griffiths, mitigating for Igwilo, said the defendant said he was a courier who had been taking drugs to a named person in Lynn rather than selling them.

He said he had been doing it to pay off a drugs debt of £170.

Emma Reed, mitigating for Adetula, said her client had “limited involvement” and had just 11 wraps on him as well as some cash in his pocket but there was no burner phone or text messages.