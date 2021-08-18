Published: 5:25 PM August 18, 2021

Ryan Holland admitted dangerous driving on the A47 at Brundall after after attempting to film the bad driving of a van before it crashed. - Credit: Archant

An angry motorist who was cut up by a van on the A47 attempted to capture the bad driving on his mobile phone before it flipped and crashed, a court has heard.

Ryan Holland, 32, had been driving his car on the A47 near Brundall when he was "cut up" by a van being driven by another motorist.

Holland was angered by what happened prompting the two of them to start swerving and driving "side by side" following the incident.

Norwich Crown Court heard Holland "attempted to film the bad driving on his mobile phone" and was looking over and pointing at him before the van left the road and flipped.

Holland continued to film the incident, which happened at about 9.50am on July 24 2020, on his mobile phone after the van had crashed.

The driver of the van previously admitted driving without due care and attention.

Holland, of Pyman Close, Martham, appeared at court on Tuesday (August 17) when he admitted a charge of dangerous driving.

Judge Anthony Bate said the A47 was a road which "required users to pay the utmost attention at all times".

He insisted "the mere fact you were using the phone in that way meant you couldn't be concentrating on the road ahead" and added that in doing so, Holland's driving "fell far below the standard of a careful and competent motorist".

Judge Bate said it was only by good fortune that neither the van driver or defendant were badly hurt and it could so easily have resulted in "serious injury or worse".

Holland was given a five-month prison sentence, suspended for 15 months and ordered to carry out 200 hours unpaid work.

He was also banned from driving for 12 months and ordered to do an extended retest before he can drive again.

John Morgans, mitigating, said the incident started when the van driver cut up Holland by pulling out in front of him in the hired van he was driving.

Mr Morgans said the defendant was annoyed by what had happened and attempted to document Mr Kinsey's bad driving it by filming it on his phone.