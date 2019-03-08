Driver tests 16 times over cocaine limit
PUBLISHED: 08:35 04 May 2019 | UPDATED: 08:46 04 May 2019
Archant
A driver stopped by police in Norfolk was found to six times over the test limit for cocaine and 16 times in excess of the limit for another drug linked to cocaine.
Results of roadtest drug test for driver stopped in Cringleford. Picture: Norfolk Police
Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team carrying out vehicle stops pulled over the driver in Cringleford at around 8pm on Friday (May 4).
Officers carrying out a roadside test on the motorist discovered them to be six times to test limit for cocaine and over 16 times in excess of the limit for benzoylecgonine - a breakdown product of cocaine. The driver has been summonsed under the Road Traffic Act.
New drug drive laws came into force in England and Wales in 2015 making it illegal to drive with certain legal or illegal drugs above a certain level in the blood. Cocaine and benzoylecgonine are among the illegal drugs with threshold limits.
