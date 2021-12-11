A man with no previous criminal convictions will spend Christmas in jail after being caught drink-driving.

Albinas Remeikis, 62, was almost four times the legal limit when he was stopped in a Seat Alhambra on the A17 at Terrington St Clement.

King's Lynn Magistrates Court heard Remeikis was driving very slowly and swerving all over the road when he was found by police who had been tipped off about the defendant.

Prosecutor Jacqui Dankyi said: “The defendant had been seen to leave the vehicle.

“He was seen to be unsteady on his feet, had returned back to the vehicle and proceeded to drive.”

Police then pulled Remeikis over and he failed a roadside breath test.

He was arrested and blew 137 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The legal limit is 35.

Remeikis, of Hextable Road, North Lynn, appeared at court on Thursday (December 9) when he admitted driving with excess alcohol on November 2 this year.

Magistrates imposed a 12-week custodial sentence and banned him from driving for three years.

Claire Edgeler, mitigating, said: “I think it’s fair to say that he does present as extremely embarrassed and very ashamed of his behaviour.

“He is fully aware of the dangerous position that he placed not only himself in but other road users, including the police officers.

“He tells me that he does not drink every day but he does drink heavily as a fairly regular occurrence.

“He has wanted to stop drinking or to control it and had previously engaged with Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) but, due to language difficulties, he had to give that up.

“He had been to his doctor for help and it was his doctor who had referred him to AA.

“So he felt there was no other help out there.”

Miss Edgeler said her client could not remember what happened on the day of the incident but it seemed he had been drinking with a friend after work in a local meat factory and had been driving home.

Remeikis can cut his driving ban with completion of a drink-driver rehabilitation course.