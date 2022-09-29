A father and son are to stand trial accused of the murder of Matthew Rodwell in Downham Market next year - Credit: Danielle Booden

The trial of a father and son accused of the murder of a man in Norfolk will now take place next year.

Riley Peckham, 22, and his father Wayne Peckham, 47, were due to stand trial on Monday, September 26 having both denied the murder of Matthew Rodwell, 39, from Fincham, west Norfolk.

Matthew Rodwell - Credit: Norfolk Police

Mr Rodwell, a refuse worker for Serco, died following a disturbance at a property in Bulrush Avenue, Downham Market, on January 23 this year.

Wayne Peckham has also denied assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

In addition both men, who are from Manby Close, Hilgay, have denied a series of other offences on December 4 last year and were to stand trial for those matters as well as murder.

The trial had to be vacated due to a number of issues but on Thursday (September 29) the case was back at Norwich Crown Court.

Judge Anthony Bate set January 9 next year as the date for a trial expected to last five to six weeks.