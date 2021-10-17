Jailed this week: Primark brawl, attempted murder and abuse

Published: 7:30 AM October 17, 2021

John Turner who has been jailed after being convicted of indecent assaults against four child victims is among those jailed in Norfolk this week. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A predatory teacher and preacher, a man involved in a Primark brawl and a convicted rapist who tried to murder his partner are among those jailed in Norfolk this week.

John Turner

A former Norfolk teacher, lay preacher, choirmaster and cub scout leader, John Turner was exposed as a paedophile after a jury saw through his "carefully constructed camouflage", a court has heard.

He was found guilty of nine indecent assaults and three counts of indecency with a child against four children during the 1970s and 1980s.

Before Turner was sentenced on Wednesday (October 13) the court heard a statement from one of his victims who described how the abuse had "an affect on me mentally", affecting his confidence "my whole life".

Judge Maureen Bacon jailed the 75-year-old to a total of 16 years in prison.

Dean Kirk

Dean Kirk, 26, has been jailed for his part in a mass brawl in front of shoppers in King’s Lynn.

The punch-up involving several men began after a row in Primark spilled outside.

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court. - Credit: Ian Burt

At Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, Dean Kirk was given 12 weeks custody, to run concurrently with an activated suspended sentence that had been imposed last month for several offences including urinating towards police officers during a rave in Rutland in July 2020.

Christopher Crichton

Crichton, a convicted rapist, has been jailed after admitting to attempted murder and kidnap.

The man kidnapped his partner and stabbed her multiple times, leaving her to die in a field after she said she wanted to leave him.

Claire Wright, who is in her 20s, was seen being dragged "kicking and screaming" and in distress in the Yarmouth Road area of Kirby Cane before being driven away.

She was found nearly three hours later, some 50 miles away, with serious stab wounds in a country lane on the outskirts of Nacton, near Ipswich, after officers from Suffolk Police were called.

Christopher Crichton who has been given a discretionary life sentence after admitting attempted murder and kidnap. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Crichton, of Westcliff-on-Sea, Essex, appeared at Norwich Crown court for sentence on Friday (October 15) where Judge Anthony Bate imposed a discretionary life sentence, with Crichton having to serve a minimum term of 15 years in prison.