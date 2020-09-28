Terrifying Norfolk crimes feature in TV documentary show

A man in his 30s has been arrested following an armed robbery and carjacking in Norwich in Bull Close Road, Silver Road and Magdalen Road. Picture: Archant Archant

Harrowing 999 calls describing the moment armed men stole cars as part of a terrifying set of offences have been featured as part of a new documentary series.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Rashal Alam. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary Rashal Alam. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

A woman was carjacked at knifepoint by two men in Guernsey Road, Norwich before the offenders later fired a shotgun through the door of a home in Stoke Holy Cross, forcing the terrified owners to give them the key to another car.

Rashal Alam, 34, and Christy Cartman, 36, were both jailed in March for a total of almost 30 years this year after they were convicted of their parts in the violent series of attacks, which took place in June last year.

The investigation has featured as part of a new Channel 5 documentary series Police Suspect No.1 which aired on Monday night (September 28).

The show follows the work of police officers and detectives as they attempt to identify those responsible for the crimes.

Christy Cartman. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary Christy Cartman. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

It featured 999 calls made to police last summer, including after a woman had her car stolen by armed men in Norwich.

A caller told police a car had been stolen from a young woman by two men.

She handed the victim over to police, who said: “My car wasn’t locked because I hadn’t started the engine yet. One just got in the passenger seat with a knife”.

The victim then broke down in tears.

A man in his 30s has been arrested following an armed robbery and carjacking in Norwich in Bull Close Road, Silver Road and Magdalen Road. Picture: Archant A man in his 30s has been arrested following an armed robbery and carjacking in Norwich in Bull Close Road, Silver Road and Magdalen Road. Picture: Archant

The other caller continued, by adding: “I heard screaming, I ran round the corner and they were pushing her out of her car.

“They had a knife, she was holding onto the door and they were driving away.”

Three hours later they turned up in Stoke Holy Cross but when the stolen Mini got stuck in a field they shot their way into another property in Brickle Road to steal the keys to another car - a VW Passat.

The emergency call to police was also aired on the show with the terrified victim heard to tell police: “They’ve got a firearm they took my car.

“There’s glass everywhere - they’ve fired a firearm.

“I don’t know who they are.

“They fired it into the house,

“Twenty two years I’ve lived here and nothing has ever happened like this in my entire life.

“They’ve taken my car, is someone coming?”

Detective Inspector Chris Burgess said it was “absolute miracle no-one’s been killed” following the incidents.

The show, directed by Piers Sanderson, followed the investigation from the initial reports of the crimes and subsequent arrests of Alam and Cartman.

It followed the team of detectives chasing the evidence they need to build a case in order to convict the two suspects.

Alam, of Bull Close Road, Norwich, was convicted of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, aggravated burglary and taking a car without authority on June 10, last year.

He also admitted assaulting an emergency worker and racially aggravated threatening behaviour and was given an extended sentence of 10 years custody and five years extended licence.

Cartman, of Cavell Road, Norwich, was jailed for nine years with an extended three-year licence after he admitted possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, aggravated burglary and taking a car without consent,

He also admitted the car-jacking of a Mini.

Jailing them, Judge Anthony Bate said: “A series of violent offences took place in Norwich and rural South Norfolk which were both brazen and audacious.”

He said that the firing of the gun had left the couple terrified and said the crime had caused concern to residents living in the quiet village.

Det Insp Burgess told the documentary that it was a “great feeling knowing that you’ve got all the cards” in investigations like these and insisted that he enjoyed that feeling as an investigator.

As previously reported, Alam and Cartman went to the address at Brickle Road demanding the terrified couple hand over keys when they needed another car.

They tried to force their way into the property by pointing a single-barrel shotgun through the doorway and a shot was fired, which hit the ceiling.

The couple managed to close the door, but Alam and Cartman then smashed a glass panel and stole keys to the couple’s VW Passat, which was then driven off.

Alam and Cartman were described by the judge as posing a significant risk of harm to the public,

In an impact statement, the woman victim said: “It was the most scary experience of my life.”