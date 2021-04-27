News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Police investigate fraud allegation linked to Norfolk county farms

Tom Bristow​

Published: 9:40 AM April 27, 2021   
Norfolk County Council has a 17,000 acre farming estate which it lets to tenant farmers - Credit: Joseph John Casey

Detectives investigating an allegation of fraud relating to Norfolk County Council’s farms estate have made two arrests.

Police confirmed that a man aged in his 50s, from Wisbech, and a man in his 40s, from Downham Market, were arrested and interviewed at King’s Lynn Police Investigation Centre on December 14 last year. Both men were released under investigation the same day.

The fraud investigation and arrests were not made public at the time but police confirmed that officers were still continuing with their enquiries.

A county council spokesperson said: “We are co-operating fully with the police investigation and cannot comment further at this time.”

The estate has around 17,000 acres of farmland which is rented to tenants.

In 2015 independent auditors were called in to County Hall to investigate the running of the estate following complaints about how tenancies were awarded.

Norfolk

