Coroner plea for help to find family of man who died at 79
PUBLISHED: 12:33 01 October 2020 | UPDATED: 12:33 01 October 2020
An appeal has been made to track down the next of kin of a 79-year-old man who died earlier this month.
The Norfolk Coroner’s Service is trying to find relatives of Nicholas Antony Crowe, who lived at an address at Lord Cecil Court in Thetford.
Mr Crowe died on Thursday, September 24, but extensive enquiries by the Coroner’s Office have failed to identify who her next of kin were.
There were no suspicious circumstances that led to his death.
