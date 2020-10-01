Search

Advanced search

Coroner plea for help to find family of man who died at 79

PUBLISHED: 12:33 01 October 2020 | UPDATED: 12:33 01 October 2020

The Norfolk Coroner’s Service is trying to find relatives of Nicholas Antony Crowe, who lived at Lord Cecil Court in Thetford. Photo: Google Images

The Norfolk Coroner’s Service is trying to find relatives of Nicholas Antony Crowe, who lived at Lord Cecil Court in Thetford. Photo: Google Images

Google Images

An appeal has been made to track down the next of kin of a 79-year-old man who died earlier this month.

The Norfolk Coroner’s Service is trying to find relatives of Nicholas Antony Crowe, who lived at an address at Lord Cecil Court in Thetford.

Mr Crowe died on Thursday, September 24, but extensive enquiries by the Coroner’s Office have failed to identify who her next of kin were.

There were no suspicious circumstances that led to his death.

Anyone with information relating to Mrs Loades should contact the Coroner’s Office in Norwich on 01603 774773.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Pupils left ‘shivering’ and told they cannot wear coats in ‘cold’ classrooms

Pupils at Wymondham High Academy have been told they cannot wear coats in classrooms - where windows are being kept open amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

City dismiss £25m offer for Ben Godfrey

Ben Godfrey is being tracked by a host of Premier League clubs but Norwich City have turned down a potential £25m offer Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

H&M to close 250 stores world-wide

H&M has announced store closures. It opened a superstore in King's Lynn late last year. Pic: EDP

‘We see no customers some days’: Independents on their knees due to car ban

Paul Mills, owner of Soundclash in St Benedict's Street, Norwich

Driver escapes injury after car ends up on roof

The crash on the A143. Photo: Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team