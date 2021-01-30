News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Burglaries fell in Norfolk during second Covid lockdown

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 10:35 AM January 30, 2021   
The latest burglary figures for Norfolk show a rise in reports. Picture: Archant

Figures show that burglaries fell during the second coronavirus lockdown

Burglaries in Norfolk fell during the second national coronavirus lockdown, new figures have revealed.

Norfolk Constabulary received 161 reports of burglaries in November 2020, compared to 187 in November 2019 - a drop of 14pc, according to figures from the police crime reports database.

While burglaries represented 3.1pc of all reports made to police in the area in November 2019, they represented 2.6pc of offences reported during the same month last year.

Deputy Chief Constable Paul Sanford said: "In the last 12 months we have recorded 22pc less residential burglaries than the average over the preceding three years. Lockdown will have played a part in these falling rates, but this is a trend that has continued when we have not been in lockdown. 

"Burglary has always been a priority crime for us and will continue to be so in the future.  We will continue to target criminals who commit these crimes and do whatever we can to stop further offences".


You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Town clerk sacked following months of controversy

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon

Shop worker receives complaints for asking customers to wear face masks

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon

Couple sell pub with Nelson link after council stops project

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon

'We don't want to close': Farm shop makes plea for support during lockdown

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon