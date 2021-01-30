Burglaries fell in Norfolk during second Covid lockdown

Published: 10:35 AM January 30, 2021

Burglaries in Norfolk fell during the second national coronavirus lockdown, new figures have revealed.

Norfolk Constabulary received 161 reports of burglaries in November 2020, compared to 187 in November 2019 - a drop of 14pc, according to figures from the police crime reports database.

While burglaries represented 3.1pc of all reports made to police in the area in November 2019, they represented 2.6pc of offences reported during the same month last year.

Deputy Chief Constable Paul Sanford said: "In the last 12 months we have recorded 22pc less residential burglaries than the average over the preceding three years. Lockdown will have played a part in these falling rates, but this is a trend that has continued when we have not been in lockdown.

"Burglary has always been a priority crime for us and will continue to be so in the future. We will continue to target criminals who commit these crimes and do whatever we can to stop further offences".



