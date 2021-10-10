News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Illegal fishing clampdown nets anglers without a licence

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 2:37 PM October 10, 2021   
Fisheries enforcement officer

Fisheries enforcement officer checking an angler's rod licence. - Credit: Environment Agency

A clampdown on illegal fishing and poaching has led to anglers without a licence in Norfolk being served notices.

The Environment Agency issued 31 notices for illegal angling during an operation across East Anglia that saw 731 spot checks carried out.

In Norfolk, a week-long patrol with Norfolk Police on the Broads resulted in five offence notices being issued to anglers with no fishing licence.

And at Pentney Lakes at Narborough three offence notices were given to anglers with no fishing licence. 

Patrols also took place on rivers, drains and still waters across Norfolk, Cambridgeshire and Suffolk. More than 100 anglers were checked, with five anglers found without a valid licence.

Lesley Robertson, Environment Agency enforcement team leader in East Anglia, said: “Fisheries enforcement work is intelligence-led, targeting hot-spots and locations where illegal fishing is reported.”
 

You may also want to watch:

Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The man in an incident at Berry M&H near Beccles

Suffolk Live

Man dies in industrial incident at plastics factory

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Large brick and glass fronted semi detached property in Strumpshaw, Norfolk, which is for sale

'Immaculate' modern home with field views for sale for half a million

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
Former Norfolk Police officer George Ince who has been jailed after admitting indecent images offences.

Former Norfolk police officer jailed over indecent images of children

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Ex serviceman, Chris Lewis, who has been walking the UK’s coastline since 2017. He is currently in Norfolk

Man who has been walking the UK's coastline since 2017 hits Norfolk

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon