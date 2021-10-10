Illegal fishing clampdown nets anglers without a licence

Published: 2:37 PM October 10, 2021

A clampdown on illegal fishing and poaching has led to anglers without a licence in Norfolk being served notices.

The Environment Agency issued 31 notices for illegal angling during an operation across East Anglia that saw 731 spot checks carried out.

In Norfolk, a week-long patrol with Norfolk Police on the Broads resulted in five offence notices being issued to anglers with no fishing licence.

And at Pentney Lakes at Narborough three offence notices were given to anglers with no fishing licence.

Patrols also took place on rivers, drains and still waters across Norfolk, Cambridgeshire and Suffolk. More than 100 anglers were checked, with five anglers found without a valid licence.

Lesley Robertson, Environment Agency enforcement team leader in East Anglia, said: “Fisheries enforcement work is intelligence-led, targeting hot-spots and locations where illegal fishing is reported.”

