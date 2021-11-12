Norfolk boxer charged with drugs offences

Norfolk boxer Michael Walsh has appeared in court in Norwich on drugs charges. - Credit: Archant Norfolk

A Norfolk boxer has appeared in court having been charged with drugs offences.

Michael Walsh, 37, a professional featherweight boxer, has been charged with producing a drug of class B, being concerned in supplying a controlled drug of class B to another as well as converting criminal property between 2018 and 2021.

Walsh, of Norwich Road, Corpusty, appeared at Norwich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on Friday (November 12) but the case was adjourned until Friday, December 17.

Walsh, who has a fight coming up, was granted conditional bail including that he resides at his home address and is subject to an electronically monitored curfew from 9pm until 7am.

Judge Andrew Shaw said an application would have to be made to the court in order to vary those conditions.

Walsh is the oldest of three well-known boxing brothers. His younger twin brothers are Liam and Ryan Walsh.