News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Jury sent home again in Norfolk baby murder trial

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 4:54 PM March 29, 2022
Christopher and Carly Easey who are both on trial following the death of Eleanor Easey.

Christopher and Carly Easey who are both on trial following the death of Eleanor Easey. - Credit: From Facebook

A jury will begin a fourth day of deliberations on Wednesday in the case of a man accused of murdering his daughter and his ex-wife who is charged with allowing the death of a child.

Christopher Easey, 31, is on trial at Norwich Crown Court charged with the murder of three-month-old Eleanor, and an offence of cruelty to a person under 16.

Christopher Easey (left) and Carly Easey (right) who have gone on trial following the death of three-month-old Eleanor Easey.

Christopher Easey (left) and Carly Easey (right) who have gone on trial at Norwich Crown Court following the death of three-month-old Eleanor Easey. - Credit: Brittany Woodman, Archant Norfolk

Carly Easey, 36 - who is now divorced from Christopher - is on trial accused of allowing the death of her daughter as well as cruelty.

Eleanor died from a catastrophic brain injury two days after being admitted to hospital on December 18, 2019 after paramedics were called to the family home at Morton on the Hill.

The jury was sent out to consider verdicts in the case on Friday morning and were sent home at 4.20pm on Tuesday (March 29) with deliberations to resume on Wednesday (March 30).

Christopher Easey, of Ely Road, Little Thetford, Ely and Carly Easey, of Elizabeth Drive, Chedburgh, both deny all charges in the case.

Norfolk

Don't Miss

Ralph Ineson filming Waving at Hemsby

Gallery

Seaside sunseekers treated to movie star action on sands

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk Coroner's Court, at County Hall in Norwich.

'Loving sister' found dead in flat following cervical cancer diagnosis

Donna-Louise Bishop

Author Picture Icon
The Winter Gardens at Great Yarmouth has been awarded £10 million of lottery money. Frances and Fran

Model village gifted £1m Banksy artwork sold to new owners

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Kett's Country Norfolk Trail has officially launched in Wymondham.

New 18-mile historic walking trail officially launches in Norfolk

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon