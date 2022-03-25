News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norfolk baby murder trial jury sent home for the weekend

Peter Walsh

Published: 4:55 PM March 25, 2022
Christopher Easey (left) and Carly Easey (right) who have gone on trial following the death of three-month-old Eleanor Easey.

A jury will resume its deliberations on Monday in the case of a man accused of murdering his baby daughter and his wife who is charged with allowing the death of a child.

Christopher Easey, 31, is on trial at Norwich Crown Court charged with the murder of three-month-old Eleanor, and an offence of cruelty to a person under 16.

Carly Easey, 36 - who is now divorced from Christopher - is on trial accused of allowing the death of her daughter as well as cruelty.

Christopher and Carly Easey who are both on trial following the death of Eleanor Easey.

Eleanor died from a catastrophic brain injury two days after being admitted to hospital on December 18, 2019 after paramedics were called to the family home at Morton on the Hill.

Morton on the Hill. PIC: Peter Walsh.

On Friday (March 25) the jury was sent out to consider verdicts in the case by the honourable Mr Justice Murray.

They  were sent home at just after 4.11pm on Friday and will resume deliberations on Monday (March 28).

Christopher Easey, of Ely Road, Little Thetford, Ely and Carly Easey, of Elizabeth Drive, Chedburgh, both deny all charges in the case.

