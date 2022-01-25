Christopher and Carly Easey who are both on trial following the death of Eleanor Easey. - Credit: From Facebook

A father accused of murdering his baby daughter was angry at social services becoming involved following her birth and felt it was unnecessary, a court has heard.

Christopher Easey, 31, is on trial at Norwich Crown Court, charged with the murder of his daughter, Eleanor.

Christopher Easey is going on trial at Norwich Crown Court accused of the murder of his three-month-old daughter Eleanor.

Paramedics found her "pale, floppy and lethargic" after they were called to her Morton on the Hill home, near Lenwade, at about 8.25pm on December 18, 2019.

She was later transferred to Addenbrooke's in Cambridge where she died on December 20, 2019, as the result of a catastrophic brain injury.

The prosecution asserts Eleanor died as a result of an "inflicted, non-accidental injury" by her father Christopher while her mother, Carly Easey, allowed the death to occur.

Carly Easey who is going on trial at Norwich Crown Court having been accused of causing or allowing the death of a child, and neglect.

On Tuesday (January 25) Laura Kerr, a health visitor formerly with the Norfolk Community Health and Care Trust, described how she became the health visitor for Eleanor Easey.

She told Sally Howes QC, prosecuting, how she had been made aware of a referral by midwives at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn to children's services in respect of Eleanor following her birth on September 12 2019.

Mrs Kerr conducted a "new birth visit" at the hospital while Eleanor, who was 11 days old, was in the neo-natal unit but neither parent attended that visit.

Carly Easey was at home having been discharged from hospital.

After phoning her Mrs Kerr said her call went through to Christopher Easey who was "at work".

In speaking to Christopher Easey, Mrs Kerr said: "He seemed very anxious.

"He seemed anxious in a way I felt I had to explain it several times so he understood it.

"He seemed very annoyed about social services being involved with the family and felt it was unnecessary".

She said she "allowed him to express his feelings" before reminding him of what the plan was and that there would be a visit to the family home to offer support.

Before Eleanor was sent home, on September 26 2019, there was a discharge meeting with other professionals at the hospital, which was attended by Carly Easey but not by Christopher who was at work.

The meeting, which discussed the support Eleanor would receive when she went home, was followed by a visit to the family home at Gayton, where they were then living.

During the visit, on September 30, 2019, Mrs Kerr attended along with Norfolk County Council social worker Faye Kimber who had been assigned to the family.

Mrs Kerr said both parents "seemed very anxious" and were both "loud and animated".

She said: "There were some flippant comments made about Eleanor's birth and arrival.

"Some of the remarks made felt quite unusual."

She said Christopher Easey "likened Eleanor's birth to his experiences of delivering cattle" because of his job.

When it came to weighing Eleanor Christopher said "chuck her on the scales" and had to be told to "calm down a bit" by his wife.

Mrs Kerr said she felt it necessary to reiterate "how important it was for a baby to have a safe, loving, nurturing environment" where a baby was prioritised.

Mrs Kerr said she had to do this as she felt Christopher Easey "wasn't listening".

The health visitor added that she felt Carly Easey had a better understanding of what Eleanor needed.

Social worker Faye Kimber also gave evidence on Tuesday (January 25) telling the jury a referral had been made to them about Eleanor's birth due to it being a 'concealed pregnancy', which was not reported to health professionals.

There were also concerns about a lack of attachment between mother and baby due to Eleanor having been taken to neo-natal intensive care and Carly Easey going to an intensive care ward.

Christopher Easey, of Ely Road, Little Thetford, Ely, has denied murdering Eleanor and a charge of cruelty to a person under 16.

Christopher Easey (left) and Carly Easey (right) who have gone on trial at Norwich Crown Court following the death of three-month-old Eleanor Easey.

Carly Easey, 36, of Elizabeth Drive, Chedburgh, has denied causing or allowing the death of a child and a charge of cruelty to a person under 16.

The trial continues.