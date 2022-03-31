Detective describes Norfolk baby manslaughter as his 'hardest case'

Christopher Easey (left) and Carly Easey (right) who have gone on trial at Norwich Crown Court following the death of three-month-old Eleanor Easey. - Credit: Brittany Woodman, Archant Norfolk

The detective who led the investigation into the death of a three-month old baby has described it as the "hardest" case he has ever had to manage.

Eleanor Easey suffered a number of catastrophic injuries, including 31 rib fractures, as well as broken arms and legs and died on December 20 2019.

Eleanor Easey when she was just a few weeks old. - Credit: Family picture supplied by Norfolk Constabulary.

Her father Christopher Easey was found guilty of her manslaughter and neglect and mother Carly of neglect.

Detective Inspector Lewis Craske from Norfolk Constabulary's Major Investigation Team (MIT) said it had been a case which greatly affected him.

Speaking after the six week trial, Mr Craske said: "I've worked on the Major Crime Team for over six years now.

"It has easily been the hardest investigation I have ever had to manage.

"I have personally found it emotionally demanding.

Morton Hall Farm, Morton on the Hill, near Lenwade where Christopher Easey worked when Eleanor died in December 2019. - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

"It is hard to believe that someone could cause such catastrophic injuries to a vulnerable baby in this way.

"I learnt very early on that Eleanor had a broken leg and arm and that she was malnourished.

"This was shocking enough but when the result of numerous broken ribs came some months in to the enquiry it was one of the hardest things I’ve had to do to brief the team on the amount of harm that had been caused to baby Eleanor in her short life."

Mr Craske said his team have worked to the best of their ability "for Eleanor" and with the infant always on their mind.

He said: "I felt it was our duty to get to the truth as to what had happened to Eleanor."

Mr Craske said at no point during interviews with police did the defendant show any sense of remorse.

Carly Easey who is going on trial at Norwich Crown Court having been accused of causing or allowing the death of a child, and neglect. - Credit: Brittany Woodman, Archant Norfolk

He went on: "The murder charge (against Carly) was dropped as medical evidence suggested that Eleanor received her fatal injuries while Carly was at work.

"I think Carly had little regard for her daughter," he added. "This is evidenced in the lack of nourishment and abandonment provided by witnesses as well as her own evidence."