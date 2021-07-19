Published: 4:00 PM July 19, 2021

Dean Taylor-Cross has been jailed for three years after he admitted supplying class A drugs in King's Lynn. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A man was caught with drugs just days after he admitted being involved in supplying drugs with his mother, a court has heard.

Police attended the home of Dean Taylor-Cross in Downham Market in March this year on an unrelated matter but “noticed a strong smell of cannabis”.

Dean Taylor-Cross has been jailed for three years after he admitted supplying class A drugs in King's Lynn. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Norwich Crown Court heard officers discovered 54.6g of cannabis, thought to be worth between £400 and £550, in a pot in a back bedroom.

They also found 4g of high purity cocaine, worth between £300 and £400, in a Kinder egg-type container.

Joe Bird, prosecuting, said Taylor-Cross was arrested at the time he was on bail in relation to another drugs matter he admitted being involved in with his mother.

The court heard the defendant was jailed for 31 months in May this year after admiring supplying class A drugs to users in King’s Lynn.

Mr Bird said it was “his operation” but he used his mother to store some of the drugs as she was “less likely to attract attention than he would”.

Following the police search on March 6 this year, a set of scales were also found with traces of cannabis and cocaine on them as well as traces of a cutting compound and £140 in cash.

A number of phones were seized by police including one with a picture of the defendant’s tattooed chest although he refused to provide police with his PIN.

Taylor-Cross, formerly of Landseer Drive, Downham Market, appeared for sentence on Monday (July 19) having previously admitted possession of cocaine with intent to supply.

He also admitted possession of cannabis.

Emma Reed, mitigating, accepted it was a serious aggravating factor that he was on bail for his previous drugs offending when he committed this offence.

She said it was not a continuation of the same level of operation but a “much lower level”.

Taylor-Cross’s barrister said he was “in a bad state”, continued to use drugs and was constantly asked if he had cocaine.

Jailing the defendant for three years Judge Katharine Moore said: “You made a choice, a deliberate choice to go back to doing this and to go back to doing it whilst you were on bail for much the same type of offending”.