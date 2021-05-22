News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Abuse victims 'must have power to put safety measures in place'

Peter Walsh

Published: 11:44 AM May 22, 2021   
Mandy Proctor, chief executive of Leeway, the charity providing support to those experiencing domestic abuse.

Mandy Proctor, chief executive of Leeway, the charity providing support to those experiencing domestic abuse. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2017

A charity which supports victims of domestic violence has said it is vital those at risk from abuse have the power to put safety planning measures in place.

Clare's Law, introduced in 2014, gives people the "right to ask" their force about any previous domestic violence or offences that mean their partners could pose a risk to them.

Home Office guidance states police will aim to complete the inquiries within 35 days.

Data released under Freedom of Information laws show that response times to 375 out of 1,609 "right to ask" requests approved by police in this country in 2020 fell below this target.

Norfolk Police, one of 14 forces able to provide full statistics for the year, was found to have disclosed 178 out of 291 requests it received (61pc) within the timescale.

A Norfolk Police spokesman insists the force ranked amongst the highest for the proportion of 'right to ask' requests which end up being disclosed.

Mandy Proctor, chief executive of Norfolk and Waveney domestic abuse charity Leeway, said: "It is important that disclosures are made as soon as possible, empowering survivors to make informed decisions and put safety planning measures in place.

“Over the past few years, there has been an increase in the number of people coming forward and using the scheme, which has been positive and highlights the increased awareness of it.

“Leeway has supported the Norfolk Domestic Violence Disclosure Scheme, ensuring that disclosures are made safely, providing advice and support for those receiving disclosures."

Earlier this month Steve Roberts, the the uncle of Kerri McAuley, 32, who was murdered in her Norwich home by Joe Storey in January 2017, said Norfolk was going in the "right direction".

Kerri McAuley was killed by her boyfriend, a serial domestic abuser, in January 2017 at her Norwich

Kerri McAuley was killed by her boyfriend, a serial domestic abuser, in January 2017 at her Norwich home. Photo: McAuley Family - Credit: McAuley Family

He said: "It's pleasing to see Norfolk Police are heading in the right direction with 61pc of all requests under Clare's Law being met within the recommended time scales."

A Norfolk Police spokesman said: "We consider the specific crime allegations as important when it comes to disclosure, for example stalking and coercive and controlling behaviours, which can be more difficult to convict on but where we have had some subjects with obvious patterns of behaviour, disclosure has been made despite there being no conviction (some other forces only disclose on convictions)."




