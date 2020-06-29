No link between incidents involving weapons in north Norfolk - police

There was a hive of police activity in Mundesley last Thursday evening. Picture: Mike Page Mike Page

Police are not linking two incidents believed to have involved weapons in north Norfolk last week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers were called to Munhaven Close, Mundesley at about 8.15pm on Thursday, June 25 following reports of a disturbance between five men. It was reported that a knife was seen during the altercation. Three men received minor injuries.

All five men, three aged in their 20s and two aged in their late teens, were arrested at the scene on suspicion of affray.

Officers investigating the incident do not believe there is any connection to an incident in North Walsham earlier in the week.

MORE: Five arrested after two men wounded in knife incident in village

On Monday, July 22, eight people were arrested after a group fight thought to have involved weapons broke out at Lidl in Yarmouth Road, North Walsham following reports of a fight of up to 20 people at 7pm.