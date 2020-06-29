Search

Advanced search

No link between incidents involving weapons in north Norfolk - police

PUBLISHED: 09:17 29 June 2020 | UPDATED: 09:17 29 June 2020

There was a hive of police activity in Mundesley last Thursday evening. Picture: Mike Page

There was a hive of police activity in Mundesley last Thursday evening. Picture: Mike Page

Mike Page

Police are not linking two incidents believed to have involved weapons in north Norfolk last week.

Officers were called to Munhaven Close, Mundesley at about 8.15pm on Thursday, June 25 following reports of a disturbance between five men. It was reported that a knife was seen during the altercation. Three men received minor injuries.

All five men, three aged in their 20s and two aged in their late teens, were arrested at the scene on suspicion of affray.

Officers investigating the incident do not believe there is any connection to an incident in North Walsham earlier in the week.

MORE: Five arrested after two men wounded in knife incident in village

On Monday, July 22, eight people were arrested after a group fight thought to have involved weapons broke out at Lidl in Yarmouth Road, North Walsham following reports of a fight of up to 20 people at 7pm.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Metre-long snake on the loose in Norwich

A corn snake escaped its tank and may have escaped a house in Norwich. (This is a library image of a corn snake, not the exact animal referenced in the story). Picture: Archant

Magnificent family home for sale for £2.5m for first time in 50 years

Stody Hall is for sale for £2.5m. Pic: Savills

WEIRD NORFOLK: The Norfolk village where a family literally stepped back in time – and how it may happen again next year

Weird Norfolk: The main street in Horning. The village is said to revert to how it looked 100 years ago in a timeslip every five years. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Potential to be amazing’: Land with river frontage set for auction

An area of land in Oulton Broad with river frontage and a partially completed riverboat house is to be auctioned off. Pictures: Auction House East Anglia

Trader says town council’s forced market closure is ‘soul destroying’

Downham's market reopened for the first time since lockdown on Friday, June 5. Picture: Adam Harding

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Metre-long snake on the loose in Norwich

A corn snake escaped its tank and may have escaped a house in Norwich. (This is a library image of a corn snake, not the exact animal referenced in the story). Picture: Archant

Magnificent family home for sale for £2.5m for first time in 50 years

Stody Hall is for sale for £2.5m. Pic: Savills

WEIRD NORFOLK: The Norfolk village where a family literally stepped back in time – and how it may happen again next year

Weird Norfolk: The main street in Horning. The village is said to revert to how it looked 100 years ago in a timeslip every five years. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Potential to be amazing’: Land with river frontage set for auction

An area of land in Oulton Broad with river frontage and a partially completed riverboat house is to be auctioned off. Pictures: Auction House East Anglia

Trader says town council’s forced market closure is ‘soul destroying’

Downham's market reopened for the first time since lockdown on Friday, June 5. Picture: Adam Harding

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Metre-long snake on the loose in Norwich

A corn snake escaped its tank and may have escaped a house in Norwich. (This is a library image of a corn snake, not the exact animal referenced in the story). Picture: Archant

‘Potential to be amazing’: Land with river frontage set for auction

An area of land in Oulton Broad with river frontage and a partially completed riverboat house is to be auctioned off. Pictures: Auction House East Anglia

Magnificent family home for sale for £2.5m for first time in 50 years

Stody Hall is for sale for £2.5m. Pic: Savills

Six things you might have missed following City’s cruel FA Cup loss to United

Emi Buendia is challenged by Manchester United midfielder Fred during Norwich City's defeat in the FA Cup quarter-finals Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

No link between incidents involving weapons in north Norfolk - police

There was a hive of police activity in Mundesley last Thursday evening. Picture: Mike Page