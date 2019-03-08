No action to be taken after schoolgirl approached

Police have said that no further action will be taken following reports that a schoolgirl was approached by a stranger in a van.

Officers said it is believed the man was just asking for directions.

Litcham High School sent out a message to parents after the incident in Longham, near Litcham, which is about five miles west of Dereham, on Thursday, April 4.

The message said that the school had been made aware “of an incident where a pupil was stopped by a male driver of a white van on the way home from school” and that “the driver then encouraged the pupil to get into the van”.

However, police said that following inquiries into what happened, they will not be taking any further action.

A police spokesperson said: “We've investigated this and inquiries have established that no offence has been committed.

“It appears it was a genuine approach by a passing motorist who asked for directions.”