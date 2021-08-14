News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Police to take no further action after rape allegation in Norfolk churchyard

Peter Walsh

Published: 9:00 AM August 14, 2021   
A man, aged in his late teens, was raped in the church yard at St Edmunds Church on Saturday, July 3.

Police have confirmed no further action is going to be taken following an allegation of rape in a churchyard at St Edmunds Church, Downham Market last month. - Credit: Sarah Hussain

No further action will be taken following an allegation a man in his late teens was raped in a churchyard, police can confirm.

Police had been investigating the incident which was said to have happened at St Edmunds Church, Church Road in Downham Market just before 1am on July 3 this year.

A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of rape and taken to King's Lynn Police Station where he was questioned before being released while enquires continued.

Police did state both men had met each other prior to the incident after conducting an appeal for information.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police has since confirmed "no further action" will be taken against the man arrested following investigations.



Downham Market News

