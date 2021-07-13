Hunt on for burglars who hit nine businesses in Lowestoft

Published: 5:49 PM July 13, 2021

Police have issued an appeal following a spate of burglaries in Lowestoft. - Credit: Archant 2015

Police are going to house to house in the hopes of tracking down burglars who targeted businesses in a string of break-ins across Lowestoft.

Nine business premises have been targeted in the town between June 4 and July 12.

Police are now looking for helping in catching the intruders.

The following businesses were hit by burglars:

June 4 Mencap Society; Milton Road East – offenders forced entry to the rear door but nothing was stolen - crime number 37/30153/21.

June 8 - Shoe Zone; London Road North - two door locks to the store were damaged – c/n 37/30392/21

June 9 - The Works; London Road North - entry gained to store - safe has been moved but not stolen – c/n 37/30396/21

June 11 - Crown Meadow; Love Road - premises had rear doors damaged in attempt to gain entry – nothing stolen – c/n 37/31167/21

June 20 - Waveney Crescent Post Office - window smashed and forced open safe and till before removing cash – c/n 37/32841/21

July 4 - Fish N Chips; Gresham Avenue – door forced open using crowbar and till taken from inside containing cash - c/n 37/35982/21

July 7 - Curry’s & PC World; North Quay Retail Park, Pete Way – items totalling £300 taken – c/n 37/36527/21

July 9 - One Stop Stores; Sands Lane Oulton – attempted break- in overnight – c/n 37/37057/21

July 12 - Aldi, Millennium Way, Lowestoft - broken into overnight and attempt to take till failed but stole frozen meats - c/n 37/37655/21

Enquiries into the incidents are on-going and this includes studying CCTV, conducting house to house enquiries, speaking to witnesses and tasking advantage of any forensic opportunities.

Officers are also currently exploring the potential that these incidents maybe linked.

Businesses are encouraged to review their security regularly using the following self-assessment guide as simple checks are often all that’s required.

Anyone who has knowledge of who committed any of the incidents listed or has seen any suspicious activity near to business premises is asked to contact Lowestoft police, quoting the relevant crime number.