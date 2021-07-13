Hunt on for burglars who hit nine businesses in Lowestoft
- Credit: Archant 2015
Police are going to house to house in the hopes of tracking down burglars who targeted businesses in a string of break-ins across Lowestoft.
Nine business premises have been targeted in the town between June 4 and July 12.
Police are now looking for helping in catching the intruders.
The following businesses were hit by burglars:
June 4 Mencap Society; Milton Road East – offenders forced entry to the rear door but nothing was stolen - crime number 37/30153/21.
June 8 - Shoe Zone; London Road North - two door locks to the store were damaged – c/n 37/30392/21
June 9 - The Works; London Road North - entry gained to store - safe has been moved but not stolen – c/n 37/30396/21
Most Read
- 1 Center Parcs announces creation of sixth holiday village
- 2 Why was Norwich McDonald's the only branch in UK lit up in red?
- 3 Former gatekeeper's lodge for sale for first time in 40 years
- 4 Another restaurant closes temporarily because of Covid
- 5 Man hit by police car during brawl after England v Italy
- 6 'Beyond thrilled' - Winter Gardens saved by £10m lottery grant
- 7 Drug dealer freed after appealing sentence despite teenager's death
- 8 'No vaccine, no entry' - Norwich pub imposes new rule
- 9 'Scandalous' - Drivers' anger over city taxi rank move
- 10 Rescuers dig for two hours to pull dog from buried pillbox on beach
June 11 - Crown Meadow; Love Road - premises had rear doors damaged in attempt to gain entry – nothing stolen – c/n 37/31167/21
June 20 - Waveney Crescent Post Office - window smashed and forced open safe and till before removing cash – c/n 37/32841/21
July 4 - Fish N Chips; Gresham Avenue – door forced open using crowbar and till taken from inside containing cash - c/n 37/35982/21
July 7 - Curry’s & PC World; North Quay Retail Park, Pete Way – items totalling £300 taken – c/n 37/36527/21
July 9 - One Stop Stores; Sands Lane Oulton – attempted break- in overnight – c/n 37/37057/21
July 12 - Aldi, Millennium Way, Lowestoft - broken into overnight and attempt to take till failed but stole frozen meats - c/n 37/37655/21
Enquiries into the incidents are on-going and this includes studying CCTV, conducting house to house enquiries, speaking to witnesses and tasking advantage of any forensic opportunities.
Officers are also currently exploring the potential that these incidents maybe linked.
Businesses are encouraged to review their security regularly using the following self-assessment guide as simple checks are often all that’s required.
Anyone who has knowledge of who committed any of the incidents listed or has seen any suspicious activity near to business premises is asked to contact Lowestoft police, quoting the relevant crime number.