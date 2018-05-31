Man left with fractured eye sockets and broken nose after attack by trio

Nicholas Everitt Park, Oulton Broad. PHOTO: Nick Butcher ©archant2016

A man has suffered two broken eye sockets and a broken nose after being attacked by three men.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The man, aged in his 20s, was sitting near the water sports centre at Nicholas Everitt Park in Oulton Broad on Wednesday, June 24, when he was approached and attacked by the three men.

The trio were seen getting into a vehicle after fleeing the scene, leaving the man needing hospital treatment.

He suffered serious injuries, including two broken eye sockets and a broken nose, Suffolk Police have confirmed.

Officers have urged anyone with information about the attack, or anyone who saw suspicious activity in the area at the time, to contact Lowestoft CID on 101, quoting crime reference 37/35407/20, or email EastCID@suffolk.pnn.police.uk.

Alternatively, information can be given to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.