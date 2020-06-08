Search

Advanced search

NHS worker punched in the face in road rage attack

PUBLISHED: 18:00 08 June 2020

The Drayton High Road/Sweet Briar Road junction, where an NHS worker was victim to a road rage assault. Picture: Google

The Drayton High Road/Sweet Briar Road junction, where an NHS worker was victim to a road rage assault. Picture: Google

Google

An NHS worker has spoken of his anger after being assaulted during a road rage attack which left him shaken and bruised by the roadside.

A 31-year old cyclist clashed with the driver of a blue Ford by the Drayton High Road slip road onto Sweet Briar Road, close to the Asda traffic lights at about 2.45pm on June 5.

As the cyclist waited at the traffic lights, the driver of the Ford, who was waiting to turn into the slip road, stepped out of his car and shoved the cyclist to the ground, before punching him a number of times.

The driver, described by his victim as being aged in his mid 20s and blonde, then left the cyclist laying before driving off.

The cyclist, an IT professional working in the NHS, who did not wish to be named, said: “He was trying to make a left turn and clearly did not want to wait for the light to be green. The driver was beeping his horn at me and I just thought ‘jog on’.

“The next thing I knew he got out of the car and pushed me and started punching me - fortunately his punches weren’t very hard but I was still very shaken up.

You may also want to watch:

“The whole ordeal made me just feel awful. I suffer from autism and severe anxiety and this just didn’t help at all.”

Following the incident he immediately phoned 999 to report the incident to the police, but officers were unable to attend the scene.

Now, he has appealed for anybody who may have dashcam footage of the incident to come forward and offer it to the police.

He added: “The man was blonde and wearing a blue hoodie. He was driving a light blue Ford, either a Focus or a Fiesta, I couldn’t really tell the difference from the front of the car.

“I just want him to be brought to justice.”

A Norfolk Police spokesperson said: “Officers received a report of an assault on Friday, June 5. The incident happened on the Boundary Road in Norwich at approximately 2.45pm. An altercation between a cyclist and the driver of what is believed to be a blue coloured Ford or Fiesta resulted in the cyclist being pushed off his bike and punched in the face twice.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances of the incident.”

Anybody with information regarding the incident should contact Norfolk Constabulary on 101 quoting reference 36/367/15/20.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Couple move into £225,000 dream home - only to find nearly 200 snags

A couple who have just moved into a brand new house have found around 200 snags with it. Picture shows lifted flooring, which has been put down unevenly. Picture: AMY ANDERSON/BRITTANY WOODMAN

‘Why can’t they let my beautiful daughter rest in peace?’ - Caroline Flack’s mother’s anger at prosecutor

Norfolk TV presenter Caroline Flack, who died in February. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Ian West

Bragging driver crashed Mercedes into policewoman’s car while sending pictures speeding at 120mph

The damage to the Mercedes car driven by speeding motorist Jack Cornwall. Picture: Gwent Police

Person taken to hospital with serious injuries after four-vehicle crash

One person has been taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge after a crash on the A134 near Whittington. Picture: Google Street View

See inside bungalow given luxury makeover on the market for £525,000

The bungalow with the real wow factor. Pic: Minors & Brady

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Couple move into £225,000 dream home - only to find nearly 200 snags

A couple who have just moved into a brand new house have found around 200 snags with it. Picture shows lifted flooring, which has been put down unevenly. Picture: AMY ANDERSON/BRITTANY WOODMAN

‘Why can’t they let my beautiful daughter rest in peace?’ - Caroline Flack’s mother’s anger at prosecutor

Norfolk TV presenter Caroline Flack, who died in February. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Ian West

Bragging driver crashed Mercedes into policewoman’s car while sending pictures speeding at 120mph

The damage to the Mercedes car driven by speeding motorist Jack Cornwall. Picture: Gwent Police

Person taken to hospital with serious injuries after four-vehicle crash

One person has been taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge after a crash on the A134 near Whittington. Picture: Google Street View

See inside bungalow given luxury makeover on the market for £525,000

The bungalow with the real wow factor. Pic: Minors & Brady

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Teenager starved of oxygen at birth in Norfolk hospital to get millions in compensation

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn. Photo: The Queen Elizabeth Hospital

‘He was always smiling’: tributes to man who fell from city tower block

Floral tributes at the base of Normandie Tower, where a man fell to his death on Friday. Picture: David Hannant

Murderers’ landlord warns pub may not open until Christmas

The Murderers, or Gardeners Arms, Norwich may not reopen until Christmas.

Woman sexually assaulted by stranger in park

A woman in her 20s was sexually assaulted by a man in Kett's Park in Wymondham. Picture: Sonya Duncan

‘Not what I want for Norfolk’s children’ - council admit SEND weaknesses

John Fisher, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for children's services. Pic: Norfolk County Council.
Drive 24