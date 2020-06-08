NHS worker punched in the face in road rage attack

The Drayton High Road/Sweet Briar Road junction

An NHS worker has spoken of his anger after being assaulted during a road rage attack which left him shaken and bruised by the roadside.

A 31-year old cyclist clashed with the driver of a blue Ford by the Drayton High Road slip road onto Sweet Briar Road, close to the Asda traffic lights at about 2.45pm on June 5.

As the cyclist waited at the traffic lights, the driver of the Ford, who was waiting to turn into the slip road, stepped out of his car and shoved the cyclist to the ground, before punching him a number of times.

The driver, described by his victim as being aged in his mid 20s and blonde, then left the cyclist laying before driving off.

The cyclist, an IT professional working in the NHS, who did not wish to be named, said: “He was trying to make a left turn and clearly did not want to wait for the light to be green. The driver was beeping his horn at me and I just thought ‘jog on’.

“The next thing I knew he got out of the car and pushed me and started punching me - fortunately his punches weren’t very hard but I was still very shaken up.

“The whole ordeal made me just feel awful. I suffer from autism and severe anxiety and this just didn’t help at all.”

Following the incident he immediately phoned 999 to report the incident to the police, but officers were unable to attend the scene.

Now, he has appealed for anybody who may have dashcam footage of the incident to come forward and offer it to the police.

He added: “The man was blonde and wearing a blue hoodie. He was driving a light blue Ford, either a Focus or a Fiesta, I couldn’t really tell the difference from the front of the car.

“I just want him to be brought to justice.”

A Norfolk Police spokesperson said: “Officers received a report of an assault on Friday, June 5. The incident happened on the Boundary Road in Norwich at approximately 2.45pm. An altercation between a cyclist and the driver of what is believed to be a blue coloured Ford or Fiesta resulted in the cyclist being pushed off his bike and punched in the face twice.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances of the incident.”

Anybody with information regarding the incident should contact Norfolk Constabulary on 101 quoting reference 36/367/15/20.