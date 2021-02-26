Organisations urged to be part of scheme to help tackle drugs in city

Published: 3:05 PM February 26, 2021

Organisations have been urged to get involved in a project aimed at tackling drugs misuse in the Norwich area.

Norfolk's Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC), Lorne Green, whose office is managing the funding round on behalf of partners, is inviting applications from firms which can support offenders, or potential offenders into employment.

The support service, known as 'Pathway Out', will provide participants with positive educational experiences, training and employment opportunities to encourage them away from a life of illegal drugs.

Mr Green is looking to award funding for a support worker role.

Total funding of £95,000 over two financial years is being made available by the Department for Work and Pensions East Anglia and Norfolk Public Health England.

Mr Green said: "We're looking for an organisation to work collaboratively with us in tackling drug misuse in our county and playing our part in the national effort to disrupt drug supply.

"We want to support those coming into contact with our criminal justice system, or at risk of doing so, to imagine and strive for a different future - one where they have the help, skills, experience and opportunity to secure employment, earn money and turn their lives around."

Plans for the Pathway Out service build on the success of local projects like Gateway to Employment<https://www.norfolk-pcc.gov.uk/services-we-provide/reducing-offending/pathways-into-employment/>.

Recognising the impact of having a job on reducing offending, crime and anti-social behaviour, Gateway to Employment has provided over 200 positive educational, training and employment opportunities to ex-offenders since its launch in 2015.

Aiming to launch later in the year, the Pathway Out service will run as part of a wider nationally-funded drive to tackle drug misuse, for which Greater Norwich is a pilot area.

Anne-Louise Schofield, Norfolk County Council - Public Health, added: "Pathway Out delivery will form part of Project ADDER (Addiction, Disruption, Diversion, Enforcement, Recovery).

"It will enable people engaged in this programme to move towards and secure training and employment opportunities, supporting them to be diverted from criminal behaviour and in helping their recovery from addition."



Details of the funding round can be found at https://www.norfolk-pcc.gov.uk/services-we-provide/grant-funding/funding-opportunities/.



The fund will close to applications on April 6.