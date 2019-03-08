Missing April Fabb's 50th anniversary appeal leads to new calls

April Fabb, who left her home in Metton, Norfolk, on her cycle on April 8 1969. Pic: PA. Archant

A fresh appeal into the disappearance of a teenage girl from north Norfolk 50 years ago, has seen 18 calls from the public made to Norfolk police.

April Fabb's bicyle was found in a field on the Metton to Roughton Road. April Fabb's bicyle was found in a field on the Metton to Roughton Road.

Police investigating the case of missing April Fabb said the calls that came in after a 50th anniversary appeal were being reviewed but as of yet there were no new lines of inquiry.

The 13-year-old disappeared near her home in Metton, near Cromer, on the afternoon of April 8, 1969 - the day after the Easter long weekend.

She had been cycling to her sister's house in nearby Roughton, to give a pack of cigarettes to her brother-in-law for her birthday.

But just an hour after she left her home at three Council Houses, her bike was discovered abandoned in a field.

An Eastern Daily Press report marking the 25th anniversary of April Fabb's disappearance, from 1994. Image: ARCHANT LIBRARY An Eastern Daily Press report marking the 25th anniversary of April Fabb's disappearance, from 1994. Image: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Retired Detective Chief Inspector Andy Guy, who manages the cold case review team for Norfolk and Suffolk, said the case had never been closed and they still hoped to find out what happened to April.

Mr Guy said: “There are two avenues, as I see it - there could be information from people that we haven't had before, and there's the chance of finding April's remains. They would be game-changers for us.

“April was either abducted by someone from away who just happen to be in the area the time, or it was close to home - somebody she knew. If it was the latter case there may be people in Norfolk who suspect what happened and never came forward.”

Mr Guy said they were still open to anyone who could provide them with “credible information” which could be a strong suspicion about someone they know.

Looking east up Metton Road, between Metton and Roughton in north Norfolk. This is about where April Fabb was last seen on April 8, 1969. Picture: STUART ANDERSON Looking east up Metton Road, between Metton and Roughton in north Norfolk. This is about where April Fabb was last seen on April 8, 1969. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

He added: “There may be somebody who every anniversary acts oddly. Who doesn't want to have the TV on or want to discuss this particular event. It may be something simple that raises concern amongst other people who live with them.”

No-one has ever been charged following the schoolgirl's disappearance.

- If you think you may know anything about the April Fabb disappearance, please contact Andy Guy on 01953 423819, email unsolvedcasereviews@norfolk.pnn.police.uk, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org