Police receive call about woman 20 years after she went missing

A renewed appeal about a missing woman 20 years after she disappeared from the streets of Norwich generated a call from a member of the public.

Kellie Pratt was last seen outside the Rose Inn pub, at the junction of Queen’s Road and City Road in Norwich, at 11.30pm on Sunday, June 11 2000.

Then aged 28, Kellie was working in the red-light area of Norwich when she vanished.

Andy Guy, the major crime review and cold case manager in the joint Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team, said a renewed appeal last week prompted one phone call but “unfortunately it has not provided us with any significant information”

He said: “I would still encourage anyone with information, however small, to contact police. It is 20 years since Kellie disappeared and our effort to find out what happened to her will continue.”

Call the Major Crime Review Team on 01953 423819.