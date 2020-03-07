Search

Advanced search

Plans for £4.7m police station near NDR unveiled

PUBLISHED: 09:55 07 March 2020 | UPDATED: 09:55 07 March 2020

Plans for the new Broadland Police Station near Postwick. Picture: Chaplin Farrant

Plans for the new Broadland Police Station near Postwick. Picture: Chaplin Farrant

Chaplin Farrant

Plans have been unveiled for a new police investigation centre on the edge of Norwich which could potentially cost more than £4.7m.

Plans for the new Broadland Police Station near Postwick. Picture: Chaplin FarrantPlans for the new Broadland Police Station near Postwick. Picture: Chaplin Farrant

Norfolk Constabulary has lodged a bid with Broadland Council to build on a piece of vacant land at Broadland Gate Business Park, close to the Postwick Hub.

The new station, which was part of the constabulary's Norfolk 2020, is designed to help the police cope with crimes of a serious nature that require detective skills to investigate, including rape, sexual offences and serious violence.

It will be the second of two new investigation centres in the county unveiled by the force in 2017, with the other currently under construction in Swaffham. However, the proposals also came at a time when the closures of 10 smaller stations were announced.

You may also want to watch:

The new centre will be on a five-acre site off Broadland Way, close to the Northern Distributor Road and the A47.

A spokesman for Norfolk Constabulary said: "Norfolk has seen significant increases in crimes which require detective skills to investigate. These crimes are of a serious nature; rapes, sexual offences, drugs and serious violence.

Therefore, to provide the highest quality of service to all victims, we need to consolidate and enhance our specialist investigative capability. We must also look ahead to the future and meet the challenges of a growing digital age.

"As part of our Norfolk 2020 plans, the development of a new Broadland Police Station, as well as a similar development currently under construction in Swaffham, sees us enhancing our ability to respond to changing crime types and invest in safeguarding and investigations to match the increase in service demands."

Plans for the new Broadland Police Station near Postwick. Picture: Chaplin FarrantPlans for the new Broadland Police Station near Postwick. Picture: Chaplin Farrant

The spokesman added: "The new stations will transform the way we work, broadening our tactics into a more digital world while providing specialist support to detectives and victims in single locations. They will also make best use of new road infrastructures.

"When first proposed in 2017, the station was estimated to cost in the region of £4.7m. We are expecting this figure to rise as we develop our plans to meet the requirements for necessary facilities, for now and the future, while also taking the recent recruitment commitment into account ."

Most Read

Three more cases of coronavirus in east of England

Hand sanitisers at the entrance to the QEII Centre in London. It comes as coronavirus cases in the east of England rise to 11. Picture Philip Toscano/PA Wire.

Lorry driver dies following crash on A47

The scene of a crash at Little Fransham, A47 Picture: Used with permission from Kirsty (@InTahUK) on Twitter

Three arrested at Center Parcs after perimeter fence cut

Lodges next to the lake at the Center Parcs resort in Elveden. Three people were arrested on Thursday after a perimeter fence was found cut. Picture: IAN BURT

‘We’ve never seen it this bad’: How floods are hitting Broads boat businesses

George Elliott, owner of Ludham Bridge Boatyard, in the yard which is flooding continually. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Shoppers stuck in Tesco car park as A47 crash brings town to standstill

Shoppers stuck in Dereham Tesco following a crash on the A47. Picture: Louise Lake

Most Read

First coronavirus cases confirmed in East of England

A picture taken from a coronavirus pod in the Norfolk region. Picture: Chris Bishop

Norfolk couple in isolation after being flown home from coronavirus hotel

Ben and Jen King are in isolation at their home after flyng back from the hotel at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak Picture: Ben and Jen King

Couple selling £240,000 fishery with four lakes in idyllic wildlife haven

Fen Lakes fishery is coming up at auction. Pic: submitted

Lorry driver dies following crash on A47

The scene of a crash at Little Fransham, A47 Picture: Used with permission from Kirsty (@InTahUK) on Twitter

Three more cases of coronavirus in east of England

Hand sanitisers at the entrance to the QEII Centre in London. It comes as coronavirus cases in the east of England rise to 11. Picture Philip Toscano/PA Wire.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Three more cases of coronavirus in east of England

Hand sanitisers at the entrance to the QEII Centre in London. It comes as coronavirus cases in the east of England rise to 11. Picture Philip Toscano/PA Wire.

‘We’ve never seen it this bad’: How floods are hitting Broads boat businesses

George Elliott, owner of Ludham Bridge Boatyard, in the yard which is flooding continually. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich scientist working on coronavirus vaccine

Prof George Lomonossoff, a virologist at the John Innes Centre in Norwich. Pic: Archant library/John Innes Centre

Lorry driver dies following crash on A47

The scene of a crash at Little Fransham, A47 Picture: Used with permission from Kirsty (@InTahUK) on Twitter

Could wet farming and ‘paludiculture’ help solve the climate challenge in the Fens?

New low-carbon farming techniques in the Fens could work alongside conventional food production such as these little gem lettuces being planted at G's. Picture: Cambs Farms Growers
Drive 24