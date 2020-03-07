'Horrific' Nazi slogans spray-painted on buildings in Norwich
PUBLISHED: 15:30 07 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:04 07 March 2020
Archant
An 'horrific' Nazi slogan has been spotted on two buildings in Norwich.
The slogans were spotted on Saturday on the Centre for Health and Disability Assessments building on Mountergate, and also on the Jobcentre building in Pottergate.
The German phrase 'arbeit macht frei', meaning "work sets you free", was spray-painted onto the buildings - the phrase is well-known for appearing at Nazi concentration camps during the Second World War.
It was used by SS officer Theodor Eicke at Dachau in Germany, while it most famously appears at the entrance of the Auschwitz camp in Poland.
A second message, describing the DWP - believed in this case to be referring to the Department for Work and Pensions - as "Nazis", also appeared on the assessment centre.
One passer-by said she was "shocked" by the "horrific" vandalism, when she spotted while walking with her husband.
The woman, who did not wish to be identified, said: "It's horrible that someone would do this."
Norwich City Council has been notified of the vandalism, and the slogans at the assessment centre are currently being removed.
