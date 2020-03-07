'Horrific' Nazi slogans spray-painted on buildings in Norwich

The phrase 'arbeit macht frei' has been spray painted outside The Job Centre in Norwich. The phrase is know for being the slogan at the entrance of Auschwitz and other Nazi concentration camps. Picture: Archant Archant

An 'horrific' Nazi slogan has been spotted on two buildings in Norwich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A second offensive slogan also appeared on the Centre for Health and Disability Assessments building on Mountergate. Picture: Submitted A second offensive slogan also appeared on the Centre for Health and Disability Assessments building on Mountergate. Picture: Submitted

The slogans were spotted on Saturday on the Centre for Health and Disability Assessments building on Mountergate, and also on the Jobcentre building in Pottergate.

The German phrase 'arbeit macht frei', meaning "work sets you free", was spray-painted onto the buildings - the phrase is well-known for appearing at Nazi concentration camps during the Second World War.

It was used by SS officer Theodor Eicke at Dachau in Germany, while it most famously appears at the entrance of the Auschwitz camp in Poland.

A second message, describing the DWP - believed in this case to be referring to the Department for Work and Pensions - as "Nazis", also appeared on the assessment centre.

A Nazi sloganwas spray-painted onto the Centre for Health and Disability Assessments building on Mountergate. Picture: Submitted A Nazi sloganwas spray-painted onto the Centre for Health and Disability Assessments building on Mountergate. Picture: Submitted

One passer-by said she was "shocked" by the "horrific" vandalism, when she spotted while walking with her husband.

The woman, who did not wish to be identified, said: "It's horrible that someone would do this."

Norwich City Council has been notified of the vandalism, and the slogans at the assessment centre are currently being removed.

The slogan famously appears at the entrance of the Auschwitz concentration camp in Poland. Picture: Kieron Pim The slogan famously appears at the entrance of the Auschwitz concentration camp in Poland. Picture: Kieron Pim

You may also want to watch: