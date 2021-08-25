Man 'saw red' before smashing TV and throwing iPhone which hit ex-partner

Published: 1:21 PM August 25, 2021 Updated: 2:09 PM August 25, 2021

A man "saw red", smashed a TV and threw an iPhone which hit his ex-partner on her head, a court heard.

Nathan Dowsett, 29, moved in with his ex-partner during lockdown but the pair argued when she asked him to leave as she wanted space, Norwich Crown Court heard on Wednesday.

Richard Potts, prosecuting, said Dowsett returned to pick up belongings when they argued after he asked to see her phone.

Mr Potts said Dowsett smashed the TV with his knee, then picked up an iPhone and had thrown it.

He added the phone hit the victim to the side of her head, saying: "She felt dizzy and began bleeding profusely."

He said a friend, who was in the house at the time, said she could see Dowsett was angry and, after the incident, said he grabbed his belongings and left.

Mr Potts said police were contacted and the victim taken to hospital where the gash to her forehead was glued and wound closure strips applied.

Dowsett was arrested and cried when police showed photos of the injury he caused and said he never meant to hurt her in any way.

He said he "saw red" and had thrown the phone in frustration and it was not deliberately aimed at the victim.

The damage to the TV and phone was £640.

Dowsett of Southampton Place, Great Yarmouth, admitted causing actual bodily harm and criminal damage on June 2, this year.

Nicola May, defending, said Dowsett took full responsibility, saying: "He is not seeking to blame anyone else but himself. He admitted to police that he saw red."

She said he had fragile mental health and would welcome any offers of help.

Recorder Guy Ayers imposed an eight month jail sentence suspended for 24 months and ordered him pay £1000 compensation.

He also made a five year restraining order.

He told Dowsett: "This was a very nasty piece of violence. Your actions were reckless rather than targeted deliberately at your partner's head.

He added: "The court is giving you a last option to show you can grow up and behave like an adult."