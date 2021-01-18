Builder took pink pill and ran naked around hotel

Published: 12:43 PM January 18, 2021

A builder took a pink pill, stripped naked and ran up and down hotel corridors banging on the doors of other guests, a court heard.

Staff at the Holiday Inn hotel on Ipswich Road, Norwich, were contacted when Rafal Ramotowski, a guest at the hotel, was spotted naked.





Holiday Inn, Ipswich Road, Norwich - Credit: Google Streetview

Norwich Magistrates Court heard the 49-year-old had been knocking on the doors of other guests at the hotel.

Michael Devaney, prosecuting, said when staff arrived he was lying on the floor naked.

The defendant was given a towel but threw it away before he “pulled apart his buttocks and pretended to talk”.

Police were called and found the defendant naked and lying on his back.

Mr Devaney said he appeared to be drunk and was arrested for being drunk and disorderly.

He started shouting abuse at the officers and had to be restrained on the floor.

The defendant continued to struggle and made lewd comments to one of the officers attempting to arrest him.

Ramotowski, from London, appeared before city magistrates on Monday (January 18) when he admitted exposure on December 17 last year.

He also admitted being drunk and disorderly and obstructing/resisting a constable on the same date.

Simon Nicholls, mitigating, said it was a “strange” case.

He said the defendant, a Polish man, ran a small building business and was in Norwich on the evening the offences were committed meeting a client.

They had been out drinking and at the second restaurant he went to he was offered a pink pill and took it.

Mr Nicholls said “that was his problem”, as Ramotowski did not remember anything apart from “hallucinatory” moments until he was taken to hospital after his arrest.

Mr Nicholls said: “He has no recollection of running up and down the hall naked at 3.30am."

He said the defendant could also not recall being arrested and was “ashamed” of his behaviour. He had said sorry for his behaviour to hotel staff and the police.

Ramotowski was fined £500 for exposure, £200 for being drunk and disorderly and £350 for resisting arrest.

He was also ordered to pay £100 compensation to the police officer, £105 in prosecution costs and a £105 victim surcharge.

