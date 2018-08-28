Mystery as vandals cut wires on Christmas lights display

Rachel Bryce with the damaged Christmas lights that were cut by mystery vandals at Long Meadow Drive in Diss.

Vandals cut a display of outdoor Christmas lights leaving a household baffled and planning to install CCTV to combat future attacks.

Vandals used a sharp tool to snip the wire of Christmas lights at Long Meadow Drive in Diss.

The seasonal spirit was lacking as Scrooge-like attackers used a sharp tool to cut through the wires of festive lights outside a house on Long Meadow Drive in Diss.

The Christmas display on the front of the house and along a garden fence had only been installed a week ago by Rachel Bryce and her partner Nathan Kingfisher before they were cut in six places sometime during the day on December 19.

The Christmas light display at Long Meadow Drive in Diss before vandals struck.

Ms Bryce said: “We had them hanging, draped over the fence, then weaved back into our garden, but someone has come along and just snipped the loops.

“We moved into the house in 2015 and we have always had lights up because I love Christmas. We only have them on lit up from about 4pm to 9pm because we don’t want to disturb anyone.”

The couple now plan to install CCTV. “It’s very odd and upsetting why someone would do this. We’ve not reported it to the police as I’m afraid it would be classed as a waste of time call as I don’t know who done it or why,” she added.