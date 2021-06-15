Published: 3:51 PM June 15, 2021

Police remain on scene at Cherwell Way, Gorleston after the body of a woman was discovered following a house fire. - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

A plea has been issued to a community to help police solve a murder case by providing them with the vital information they need.

Police were called just before 9.10am on Friday (June 11) to assist firefighters following reports of a fire at Cherwell Way, Gorleston.

Police remain on scene following the discovery of a woman's body following a fire in Cherwell Way, Gorleston. - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

A woman, aged in her 60s, was found inside the property but she was declared deceased at the scene.

But a murder probe was launched after it was discovered the woman, provisionally identified as Linda Hood, 68, died as a result of compression of the neck.

A property on Cherwell Way, Gorleston, has been taped off after police launched a murder probe following the death of a woman. - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

Detective Chief Inspector Phill Gray said they were still in the “really early stages” of the investigation and insisted they were keeping an open mind as to what might have happened.

Detective chief inspector Phill Gray - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

He said: “We’re trying to piece together a picture leading up to and after this tragic event.”

The Norfolk force has between 20 and 25 detectives and dedicated officers working on the case.

Mr Gray said the response from the public in Gorleston had been “fantastic” so far with lots of information coming in.

Everyone who had spoken to police referred to Linda as a “nice lady”.

But while officers are busy trawling through information they have so far received, Mr Gray made a further appeal to the public.

He said: “My plea is that anyone with any information, no matter how insignificant they think it might be, please come forward to give us that."

Mr Gray understood people in the area would be feeling “uneasy and nervous” but said extra officers were in the area at this time.

The death has shocked friends and neighbours of the victim who has been described as a lovely lady "who wouldn't hurt a fly".

It is understood she delivered newspapers in the area and was a "hard worker".

Floral tributes have been left close to the taped off property where the victim lived.

A public portal has also been set up to encourage witnesses or anyone with information to come forward at mipp.police.uk/operation/363720N69-PO1.

Alternatively, call DCI Phill Gray on 101, quoting Operation Osgood, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.



