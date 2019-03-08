Motorist pulled from car following two-vehicle crash

Police, firefighters and ambulance were called to Beccles at 8.08pm following a two-vehicle crash. Picture: North Lowestoft Fire Station Archant

A motorist was pulled from a vehicle following a two-car crash on a Suffolk road.

Police, ambulance as well as firefighters from Beccles, north Lowestoft and south Lowestoft were called to the scene on Friday (May 3).

Four appliances attended the collision on Beccles Road, Barnby just after 8pm last night.

In a Twitter post, North Lowestoft Fire Station said: “Mobilised at 20:08 last night to 2 vehicles RTC on Barnby Bends with

@LowestoftSouth and Beccles. One casualty released by #Fire Service.”

The condition of the motorists is unknown.

More to come.