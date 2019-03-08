Search

Motorist caught doing 114mph on A11 with wife and three children in car

PUBLISHED: 17:50 15 April 2019

Norwich Magistrates Court.



A motorist caught speeding at more than 110mph on the A11 with his three children in the car, a court has heard.

Richard Braybrook, 33, was caught by police doing 114mph in his Skoda Octavia car in the A11 at Spooner Row - more than 40mph over the 70mph limit.

Norwich Magistrates Court heard the offence happened at about 8.10pm on August 31 last year while the defendant had his wife and three children, now aged nine, 11 and 15, in the car.

Braybrook, of Dakota Drive, Norwich, represented himself in court where he admitted the offence and appeared with a walking stick as he suffers from severe pain due to a degenerative disorder of the spine. He said he was in a lot of pain and was in a rush to get home.

He was disqualified from driving for seven days, fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge.

