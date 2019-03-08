'One journey, four offences:' Motorist arrested after vehicle is stopped on busy road

Halesworth Police officers stopped a vehicle on the A12 near Blythburgh and the motorist was subsequently arrested on suspicion of four offences. Picture: Google Images Archant

A man has been arrested on suspicion of four offences, after police stopped a vehicle on the A12.

Halesworth Police officers stopped the vehicle on the A12 near Blythburgh on Wednesday evening and spoke to the male driver.

However they were not satisfied with the responses received and he was subsequently arrested on suspicion of not having a driving licence, no insurance, for obstructing a police officer and taking the vehicle without the owner's consent.

A post on the Halesworth Police Facebook page said: "Halesworth officers from Team 5 stopped a vehicle on the A12 near Blythburgh and spoke with the male driver.

"The officers weren't satisfied with the driver's responses and persistence showed he had no driving licence or insurance.

"PC Anderson therefore arrested the male for these offences and the additional offence of obstructing a police officer (for providing false details).

"The vehicle was later also found to have been taken without the owner's consent - a further offence - so a total of four offences.

"A journey with surely unforeseen, long lasting consequences.

"Good work by Halesworth NR Team 5."