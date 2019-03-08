Search

Advanced search

'One journey, four offences:' Motorist arrested after vehicle is stopped on busy road

PUBLISHED: 09:12 27 September 2019 | UPDATED: 09:12 27 September 2019

Halesworth Police officers stopped a vehicle on the A12 near Blythburgh and the motorist was subsequently arrested on suspicion of four offences. Picture: Google Images

Halesworth Police officers stopped a vehicle on the A12 near Blythburgh and the motorist was subsequently arrested on suspicion of four offences. Picture: Google Images

Archant

A man has been arrested on suspicion of four offences, after police stopped a vehicle on the A12.

Halesworth Police officers stopped the vehicle on the A12 near Blythburgh on Wednesday evening and spoke to the male driver.

However they were not satisfied with the responses received and he was subsequently arrested on suspicion of not having a driving licence, no insurance, for obstructing a police officer and taking the vehicle without the owner's consent.

A post on the Halesworth Police Facebook page said: "Halesworth officers from Team 5 stopped a vehicle on the A12 near Blythburgh and spoke with the male driver.

You may also want to watch:

"The officers weren't satisfied with the driver's responses and persistence showed he had no driving licence or insurance.

"PC Anderson therefore arrested the male for these offences and the additional offence of obstructing a police officer (for providing false details).

"The vehicle was later also found to have been taken without the owner's consent - a further offence - so a total of four offences.

"A journey with surely unforeseen, long lasting consequences.

"Good work by Halesworth NR Team 5."

Most Read

Town hit by ‘devastating’ shop closures as fourth business shuts its doors

Sheringham clothing shop Never Be Famous, which is the latest in a string of High Street businesses to have closed down in the past few months. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Firefighters tackling large farm building blaze

Firefighters are tackling a large farm storage building fire in Bressingham. Picture: Denise Bradley

Former airbase outbuilding set to become 300-bed accommodation centre

Nigel Finkel at the former Officers' Mess building at the former RAF Coltishall that is being converted into a residential centre. Picture: Neil Perry

Are some cyclists just yobs in tight shorts?

Do Norfolk and Suffolk's cyclists need to behave better? Pictured are riders on theTour of Britain Picture: PA

Gardener completes Norwich City sticker album in one day

Scott Watson with his completed Norwich City sticker album. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Norfolk could lose Sainsbury’s and Argos stores with 125 set to close

A new Argos store opened inside Sainsbury's in Thetford, which will be a model for the stores moving forward. Picture: SAINSBURY'S

‘I was set to be here for another ten years’: Town store announces sudden closure

David Sheldrake, who runs Antimacassar antiques, says he is having to close his Halesworth store. Picture: Thomas Chapman

£300m contract signed to dual A47

The A47 between North Tuddenham and Easton Picture: Highways England.

Chef and hotel owner criticises TripAdvisor after ‘blatant lie’ posted in review

Galton Blackiston. Picture: Courtesy of Morston Hall

Two hundred jobs to be transferred as Norwich City Council serves notice on Norse to end £6.75m contract

Eaton Park, one of the parks covered by the Norse Environmental Services contract. Pic: Brett Nunn.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Town hit by ‘devastating’ shop closures as fourth business shuts its doors

Sheringham clothing shop Never Be Famous, which is the latest in a string of High Street businesses to have closed down in the past few months. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Firefighters tackling large farm building blaze

Firefighters are tackling a large farm storage building fire in Bressingham. Picture: Denise Bradley

Takeaway man named and shamed by HMRC over £360,000 unpaid tax bill

A Norfolk businessman has been named and shamed by HMRC for tax defaulting. Picture: PA Images

Archbishop thrilled by ‘Dragons’ Den’ Convent plans

Emmaus Norfolk and Waveney community builiding at All Hallows Convent, Ditchingham. Photo courtesy of Emmaus.

‘One journey, four offences:’ Motorist arrested after vehicle is stopped on busy road

Halesworth Police officers stopped a vehicle on the A12 near Blythburgh and the motorist was subsequently arrested on suspicion of four offences. Picture: Google Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists