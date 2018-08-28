Motorist accused of failing to provide specimen has ‘needle phobia’, court hears

Norwich Magistrates Court. Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

A motorist accused of failing to provide a specimen for analysis after being stopped by police has “needle phobia” a court has heard.

Joshua Savory, 23, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Tuesday (January 29) having been charged with failing to provide a specimen for analysis on December 27 last year.

The court heard that after being stopped by police in Norwich Savory, who gave his address as Latimer Road, Norwich, told officers there was “no way I can give blood”.

Ian Fisher, representing Savory that his client has “needle phobia”.

Savory pleaded not guilty to failing to provide a specimen for analysis.

A trial has been fixed for March 14.