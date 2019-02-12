Search

Motorcyclist caught riding without insurance and speeding in bus lane has bike seized

PUBLISHED: 21:06 05 March 2019 | UPDATED: 21:06 05 March 2019

Norfolk Road Casualty Reduction Team officers stopped the motorcyclist at about 10am on Tuesday morning as he was heading into Norwich on Dereham Road. Photo: Norfolk police

Archant

A motorcyclist caught speeding in a bus lane while riding without insurance and a proper licence has had his bike seized by police.

Norfolk Road Casualty Reduction Team officers stopped the motorcyclist at about 10am on Tuesday morning as he was heading into Norwich on Dereham Road.

Police said he was riding an orange 600cc bike and travelling in the bus lane at speeds estimated to be over 50mph.

PC Mark Carter said: “Officers stopped the vehicle and found the rider to be the owner’s brother who was not insured and only held a provisional motorcycle licence.

“The motorcycle was found to have defective exhaust and tyres too.”

He said the bike was seized while the rider was reported for the various offences.

