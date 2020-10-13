Search

Woman accused with husband of murder of baby daughter is pregnant

PUBLISHED: 13:36 13 October 2020 | UPDATED: 13:36 13 October 2020

Morton on the Hill. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Morton on the Hill. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Archant

A woman accused of the murder of her three-month old daughter is expecting another baby, it has emerged.

Eleanor Easey was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on December 18 last year, after becoming unresponsive at her home at Morton on the Hill, near Lenwade but died at Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge, two days later.

Carly Easey, 35, and her partner Christopher Easey, 30, of Old Roman Bank, Terrington St Clement, have both been charged with the murder of their daughter.

The couple appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday (October 13) for a plea and trial preparation hearing and both denied murder, causing or allowing the death of a child, and cruelty to a person under 16.

The court was told Easey, who is currently at Peterborough Prison, is pregnant and due to give birth by Caesarean section later this month.

They will both stand trial on March 8 next year.

