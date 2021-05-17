Man exposed himself to three teenage girls at supermarket

Published: 11:38 AM May 17, 2021

Three teenage girls were flashed by a man in his mid-40s outside the Morrisons store in Wymondham on Saturday. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2017

Police in Norfolk are hunting for a flasher who exposed himself to three teenage girls at a supermarket.

The man was leaving the Morrisons store in Norwich Road, Wymondham, between 2pm and 2.30pm on Saturday, May 15, when it happened.

The three girls were stood outside the store when he exposed himself to them.

The man is described as white, of slim build, bald and aged in his mid-40s.

He was wearing a navy blue suit and white shirt at the time, and drove a black Mercedes.

Any witnesses or anyone with information about the incident should contact PC Jake Grossman at Wymondham Police Station on 101.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 55 111.