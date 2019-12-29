More than 270 drivers arrested as part of police crackdown on drink and drug driving

Sgt Chris Harris, of the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team. Picture: SGT CHRIS HARRIS/JAMES BASS SGT CHRIS HARRIS/JAMES BASS

A Norfolk police sergeant is urging people to make sure they stay safe on the county's roads this New Year's Eve.

Sergeant Chris Harris, from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) has urged people to plan ahead and make sure they are able to and from events safely on December 31.

The warning came as he revealed how many drivers have been arrested on Norfolk and Suffolk's roads during this year's seasonal crackdown on drink and drug driving.

Posting a video on Twitter, Sgt Harris said: "I'm really sad to say that since December 1 across Norfolk and Suffolk we have arrested 138 drink drivers and we've arrested 139 drivers on suspicion on drug driving.

"It's just really sad that despite all the media attention, all the campaigns, that we are still arresting drivers daily for these offences.

"If you are impaired through drink or drugs you are more likely to be involved in a collision involving death or serious injury to yourself or others."

Sgt Harris went onto encourage people to think about how they will travel to and from events on New Year's Eve, and how to stay safe on the counties' roads.

He said: "The next big thing is going to be New Year's, I just want to remind people that if you're about on New Year's Eve or doing anything, you need to have a plan, have a plan on how you're going to get there and how you're going to get home on the night."

Urging people to think about how they will travel, Sgt Harris also asked people to think about the following morning.

He said: "The safest option is have 'none for the road'.

"Think about the time from throttle to bottle, so think about the morning after from when you stop drinking,

"If you're in any doubt at all, don't drive."