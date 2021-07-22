News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Police to ramp up patrols ahead of return of weekend clubbing

Sarah Hussain

Published: 2:56 PM July 22, 2021   
Celebrating NewYears 2015 in Norwich, too many drinks of alcohol and this guy finds himself arrested

Celebrating NewYears 2015 in Norwich, too many drinks of alcohol and this guy finds himself arrested after an altercation of fighting on Prince of Wales Road in Norwich.

More officers will be patrolling Norfolk's nightlife areas this weekend as nightclubs reopen.

Police are expecting nightclubs across the county to be busy this weekend following the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions on Freedom Day (July 19) and have said additional officers will be on patrol as a result.

Full public order patrols will also be carried out in Norwich, Great Yarmouth and King's Lynn this weekend, with extra officers on duty on Saturday night.

Supt Nathan Clark said: "Policing of the night-time economy can be a big draw on our resources and at a time when we're experiencing increased demand, with more people visiting the county, this can be a real challenge.

"Experience shows us that too much alcohol can have unintended consequences.

"I'm sure most people who end up in a police cell don't intend to end their night that way, which is why we'd ask people to have a good time but not to overdo it.

"The less we have to deal with issues in the night-time economy, the more we can prioritise the calls from people who need us most.”

