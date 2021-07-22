Police to ramp up patrols ahead of return of weekend clubbing
- Credit: Archant
More officers will be patrolling Norfolk's nightlife areas this weekend as nightclubs reopen.
Police are expecting nightclubs across the county to be busy this weekend following the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions on Freedom Day (July 19) and have said additional officers will be on patrol as a result.
Full public order patrols will also be carried out in Norwich, Great Yarmouth and King's Lynn this weekend, with extra officers on duty on Saturday night.
Supt Nathan Clark said: "Policing of the night-time economy can be a big draw on our resources and at a time when we're experiencing increased demand, with more people visiting the county, this can be a real challenge.
"Experience shows us that too much alcohol can have unintended consequences.
"I'm sure most people who end up in a police cell don't intend to end their night that way, which is why we'd ask people to have a good time but not to overdo it.
"The less we have to deal with issues in the night-time economy, the more we can prioritise the calls from people who need us most.”
Most Read
- 1 7 places to avoid the crowds in Norfolk this summer
- 2 'I'd be utterly lost without it' - Family told to dig up vegetable patch
- 3 Thunderstorms and heavy rain warning for Norfolk
- 4 Head chef whose kitchen burned down leaves restaurant
- 5 Man abducted girl, 14, and tried to hide her under bench
- 6 What it is like to be registered at Norfolk's busiest GP
- 7 Where you are most likely to get your bike stolen in Norfolk
- 8 Tesco staff self-isolate after being ‘pinged’ by track and trace
- 9 Lidl announces date for new Norwich store opening
- 10 '42 offers in 24 hours': Homes buying frenzy not seen since 1988