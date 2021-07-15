News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Uninsured moped rider caught three time over drink-drive limit

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Moxon

Published: 7:16 AM July 15, 2021   
One of the occupants at a property in Orchard Street, Norwich, in handcuffs during police raids in O

The moped rider was arrested for drink-driving. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Police have arrested a drink-driving moped rider who was found to be more than three times the legal limit at the roadside.

Officers from Breckland Police made the arrest on Wednesday night in Dereham.

They also found the man was riding his moped without insurance.

The rider completed a roadside breathalyser test, where police discovered he had 112mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

The legal limit is 35mcg.

The Ford Focus seized by police after it was driven without insurance.

The Ford Focus seized by police after it was driven without insurance. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

You may also want to watch:

On the same shift, those officers also stopped a Ford Focus which was also being driven without insurance.

