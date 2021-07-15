Uninsured moped rider caught three time over drink-drive limit
Published: 7:16 AM July 15, 2021
Police have arrested a drink-driving moped rider who was found to be more than three times the legal limit at the roadside.
Officers from Breckland Police made the arrest on Wednesday night in Dereham.
They also found the man was riding his moped without insurance.
The rider completed a roadside breathalyser test, where police discovered he had 112mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath.
The legal limit is 35mcg.
On the same shift, those officers also stopped a Ford Focus which was also being driven without insurance.
