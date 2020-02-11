Search

Advanced search

Moped fails to stop following pursuit

PUBLISHED: 10:35 11 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:35 11 February 2020

The moped rider failed to stop for police and made off through the Thoroughfare in Halesworth. Picture: Google Images

The moped rider failed to stop for police and made off through the Thoroughfare in Halesworth. Picture: Google Images

Archant

A moped rider failed to stop for officers following a police pursuit through a town.

Halesworth police officer Sgt Lee spotted a black moped being ridden in the town in the early hours of Saturday, February 8.

With officers keen to speak to the rider of the black moped, registration AK64 HVP, the rider failed to stop as the moped made off on footpaths.

A police spokesman said: "The rider failed to stop, making off against the one-way system in the Thoroughfare and on footpaths through the Town Park.

"We do not belive the rider was the registered owner."

Police are keen to trace the moped rider, who is described as being a man of large build.

Information in connection with the incident, or if you know where the moped is now, should be directed to Suffolk Police on 101 or report it online via www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/report-something

Most Read

Rush hour traffic problems as snow falls across Norfolk

Ian Steel captured photos of snow falling in Snettisham. Picture: Ian Steel

Man shaved partner’s head to ‘make her unattractive to men’

Mariusz Borukalo was sentenced to 30 months for ABH. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Travelling showmen family have village home bid rejected

Robert Edwards with family Ocean, Indi, wife Keely and Robert Jnr. Photo: Neil Perry

Fury as pay-and-display launched at empty pub

The new parking enforcement plans were revealed in a letter to residents who live neary The Buck on Yarmouth Road. Picture: Ruth Lawes

WATCH: Tree ‘shatters’ as it hits lorry during Storm Ciara

A lorry driver had a lucky escape after a tree shattered when it hit his vehicle on the A143. Picture: G.Easton & Son Ltd.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Rush hour traffic problems as snow falls across Norfolk

Ian Steel captured photos of snow falling in Snettisham. Picture: Ian Steel

Yours for nothing! RAF Marham jet being given away

The Victor jet outside RAF Marham has been offered up for free. Picture: RAF Marham

Storm Ciara: Schools closed following power cuts brought on by storm

Garboldisham Church Primary School is one of a number of schools closed today. Picture: Keith Evans

Woman in 30s dies after car collides with tree

The A134 in Shouldham Thorpe, near where a woman died in a crash. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Storm Ciara: Part of A47 reopens but motorists urged not to drive

Police on the scene of a fallen tree which blocked one lane on Wroxham Road, Sprowston. Picture: Ben Kendall.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Town furniture shop to close after 41 years

Cooks Furnishings Carpets & Interiors Ltd on Guanock Place in King’s Lynn will close in April as owner Melenie Haskett is looking to retire. Picture; Sarah Hussain

Woman a ‘zombie’ after seven years of sexual abuse by pensioner

Malcolm Boswell. PIC: Norfolk Police.

WATCH: Tree ‘shatters’ as it hits lorry during Storm Ciara

A lorry driver had a lucky escape after a tree shattered when it hit his vehicle on the A143. Picture: G.Easton & Son Ltd.

Travelling showmen family have village home bid rejected

Robert Edwards with family Ocean, Indi, wife Keely and Robert Jnr. Photo: Neil Perry

Queen leaves Norfolk after Christmas break she’d rather forget

The Queen arrives at King's Lynn train station to head back to London. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24