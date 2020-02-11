Moped fails to stop following pursuit

A moped rider failed to stop for officers following a police pursuit through a town.

Halesworth police officer Sgt Lee spotted a black moped being ridden in the town in the early hours of Saturday, February 8.

With officers keen to speak to the rider of the black moped, registration AK64 HVP, the rider failed to stop as the moped made off on footpaths.

A police spokesman said: "The rider failed to stop, making off against the one-way system in the Thoroughfare and on footpaths through the Town Park.

"We do not belive the rider was the registered owner."

Police are keen to trace the moped rider, who is described as being a man of large build.

Information in connection with the incident, or if you know where the moped is now, should be directed to Suffolk Police on 101 or report it online via www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/report-something

