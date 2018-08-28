Money and laptop stolen in burglary

A laptop and money were stolen after a house was broken into in Dereham last week.

The incident happened on the night of Friday November 16 between 8pm and 9.40pm on Quebec Road when a property was broken into by forcing open a rear window.

A laptop and cash tin containing about £100 was stolen.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or noticed anything suspicious in the area between the times stated.

Witnesses should contact Detective Constable Mark Barron at Thetford CID on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.