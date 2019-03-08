Mobile CCTV used to deal with youth gangs

The mobile CCTV community safety vehicle that was used in Watlington and Downham to help deal with large gatherings of youths. Picture: Norfolk Police Archant

Police used a mobile CCTV van as part of efforts to break up large groups of young people and combat anti-social behaviour.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers were called to Watlington, between King’s Lynn and Downham Market, following reports of a large group of youths causing issues at shortly before 6pm on Saturday (March 23).

The group was dispersed while later at 7.40pm another gang of youths was also moved on in Downham town centre.

Anti-social behaviour patrols in both locations were helped by the community safety vehicle, complete with state-of-the-art CCTV equipment. The vehicle, which is supported by West Norfolk and Breckland councils, is part of a safety surveillance and crime reduction initiative.

Meanwhile two youths were also searched in Hunstanton in the early hours of Sunday as part of on-going anti-social behaviour patrols.